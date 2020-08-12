Duane Harold Miller
June 19, 1925 — July 26, 2020
Duane Harold Miller passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 95. Born to Edward and Alma Miller (nee Schreihart) on June 19, 1925, in Milwaukee, Duane attended Immaculate Conception Grade School in Bay View and Bay View High School until his senior year when World War II stepped in.
One afternoon upon arriving home from football practice there was a letter for him from the draft board. He had to report and thus was inducted into the United States Marines. This was very disturbing for him because he was a star basketball player and was promised the “W” Award, a full athletic scholarship to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Great Lakes Naval Station became his home for the duration of the war. He was in a special unit of the Navy – The Armed Guard. This special unit served on ships carrying weapons of war both in the Atlantic and in Pacific. He served in both areas. They consisted of a group of gunners mates with one officer.
Returning home after the war, he finished his high school courses and enrolled at Marquette University. He played on Marquette’s basketball team during Coach Chandler’s time. He completed both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in secondary education and guidance. Upon graduation, he taught and coached basketball in Howards Grove, Gurnee, Ill., at Warren Township High School, Whitefish Bay High School, Pius High School, Catholic Memorial High School and Kettle Moraine High School until his retirement.
Duane also had an outstanding career in the Army Reserve, while teaching in Gurnee at Warren Township High School he joined the Army Reserve. He advanced quickly and eventually became a Lieutenant Colonel in Military Intelligence. He also served outstandingly at Fort Huachuca and at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Duane will be truly missed by his loving wife, Lillian, and sons Warren (Sheryl), Richler (Sue Bartz) and Kevin. He was preceded in death by his son Mark, and brothers Floyd and Marvin. He will also be missed by a host of nieces nephews and family members.
Services for Duane will be held on Saturday, August 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Genesee Depot, W31602 Wern Way S 38, Waukesha, WI 53189.
