WAUKESHA
E. Ronald ‘Ron’ Abrahamson
Sept. 30, 1932 — May 14, 2020
E. Ronald “Ron” Abrahamson, a lifelong Waukesha resident, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home at the age of 87. He was born in Menominee, Mich., on September 30, 1932, the son of Einar and Erva Abrahamson. Ron graduated from Waukesha High School in 1950 and attended Ottawa University, UW-Madison, and Marquette University. On December 17, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Gagan, at First Baptist Church where they were longtime, faithful members.
Ron worked throughout the Waukesha County area as a Realtor. He started his professional career with Hardy & Company and in 1981 organized his own real estate company, Bethesda Real Estate, along with Dick Kollmansberger. Throughout his life, Ron was actively involved in a host of civic organizations including the Jaycees, the YMCA, the Waukesha Fire and Police Commission and the First Baptist Church. He was especially proud of his involvement with the Fox River Redevelopment Plan. He enjoyed traveling and along with his wife, Nancy, traveled across the United States and the world. He will be remembered and missed for his community service, love of family, and wry sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Abrahamson, and his sister, Nancy (Jack) Leipzig. He will be sadly missed by his children: Chris (Deb) Abrahamson of Viola, Ann Abrahamson of Waukesha and Tim Abrahamson of Waukesha. He was the proud grandfather of Josh and Matt Abrahamson, Pat and Erin Casey, Rachel Dubnicka and Rebecca Krengel. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Due to the current COVID situation, private burial arrangements at Prairie Home Cemetery will be held. A celebration of life will be held this summer to honor and commemorate his life. Memorials in Ron’s name are appreciated to First Baptist Church of Waukesha and the Waukesha Food Pantry.
