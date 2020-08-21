WAUKESHA
Elaine R. Weber
Aug. 22, 1933 — Aug. 20, 2020
Elaine R. Weber of Waukesha passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Care-Age of Brookfield surrounded by the love of her family at the age of 86. She was born in Waukesha on August 22, 1933, the daughter of William and Rose (nee Tymnick) Hamp. On June 11, 1955, she married Walter J. Weber; he preceded her in death in 1979. Elaine was a longtime member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bowling, traveling, and being a member of the Red Hat Society. Elaine was the rock of her family and she was happiest when they were all together. She will always be remembered as the best mother, grandmother and friend.
She will be sadly missed by her loving children, Yvonne (Jeff) Liesenfeld of South Carolina, Rick (Jennifer) Weber of Waukesha and Todd (Shireen) Weber of Waukesha; her grandchildren, Jason Liesenfeld, Kalie (Michael) Bowers, Jake (Tiffany) Weber, Gina Weber and Samantha Weber; grandson-in-law Edwin Colon and many great-grandchildren. She is also loved by her brothers, David (Susan) Hamp and Bill (Marion) Hamp; nephews, Scott Casler and Jeff Whittaker; niece Diane Jones; along with other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, Walter, she was preceded in death by her granddaughters Pamela Colon and Tammy Terrell; brother Donald (Vivian) Hamp; and sisters, Violet Casler and Jane (Willy) Whittaker.
Visitation will take place at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave, Waukesha, WI 53186 on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. funeral service. Pastor Scott Oelhafen will preside. Private burial will be held on Monday at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials in Elaine’s name are appreciated to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church.
