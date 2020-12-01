WAUKESHA
Elayne S. Nicholls
Oct. 12, 1938 — Nov. 28, 2020
Elayne S. Nicholls of Waukesha passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Heritage Court at the age of 82.
She was born in Stoughton on October 12, 1938, the daughter of Willie and Ina (nee Wersland) Havey. She married Kale A. Nicholls in 1959; he preceded her in death on October 29, 2013. Elayne was a longtime employee of the Waukesha School District. She was an avid walker, enjoyed exercising with her swim group and loved spending the winter months with her close friends in Frostproof, Florida. With spending the winters in Florida, Elayne developed a love for Disney World and Mickey Mouse. Most of all she cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Brenda (Timothy) Hine of Delafield; and son, Dale (Patricia) Nicholls of Oconomowoc; grandchildren, Heather (Zach) Houston, Kayla Hine, Austin (Lauren) Nicholls, Lauren Nicholls and Scott Nicholls; and great-grandchildren Brodie and Jace Houston. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Evelyn Havey and Mary (Myron) Sime; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, Kale, she was preceded in death by her brother Wayne Havey.
Private graveside services will be held at Salem Cemetery in Wales. A memorial service and celebration of Elayne’s life will take place in 2021. Memorials in Elayne’s name appreciated to Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp Street, Waukesha, WI 53188; HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188; or Katy’s Kloset, 404 Wilmont Drive, Unit D, Waukesha, WI 53189.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.