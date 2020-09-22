Eleanor ‘Elly’ Seidel (nee Kappus)
Eleanor “Elly” Seidel (nee Kappus) passed to eternal life Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at age 84.
Beloved wife of the late Ronald Seidel for 65 years. Dear mother of Ron (Julie) Seidel, Mike (Rose) Seidel, Kathy Warner (Eric R) and the late David Seidel. Loving and proud grandmother of Amy (Will), Joel (Brianna), Tyler (Amanda), Sam, Sara (Brent), Ben (Alyssa), Joshua (Alexis), Jessica (Tom) and Brandon. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 26, at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home, W195-S6610 Racine Ave., Muskego, WI 53150, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment Rural Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Northwoods Humane Society, P.O. Box 82, Hayward, WI 54843, or Hayward Community Food Shelf, P.O. Box 779, Hayward, WI 54843, are appreciated.
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home, 262-679-1444, is serving the family. Online condolences: www.bvfh.net.