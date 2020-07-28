WAUKESHA
Eleanor J. Kandziora (nee Schwabe)
Oct. 17, 1925 — July 12, 2020
Eleanor J. Kandziora (nee Schwabe) of Waukesha passed away at home on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born in Milwaukee on October 17, Eleanor will be deeply missed by her children, the late Dennis (Pam), Barb (Paul) Kalawa, the late Gary, the late Bill (Bryke) and Janice (Rick) Kandziora-Jakus; and grandchildren, Scott (Micky), Kelly (Mike), Jody (David), Jill (Brad), Christopher (Janelle), Jamie (Jen), Nikki (Marty) and Brad (Katie). She is further survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; parents; brother and four sisters.
The visitation for Eleanor will be held on Saturday, August 1, at 10 a.m. with a memorial mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. The Rev. Leonard Barbian will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, are appreciated.
In keeping with CDC and Wisconsin guidelines during the pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.
