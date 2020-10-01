Eleanore J. Knuth
June 30, 1931 — Sept. 28, 2020
Eleanore J. Knuth was born June 30, 1931, and passed away Sept. 28, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ivan; and two of her brothers, Phillip and Gary.
She is survived by her children Iver Knuth (Rosemary), Angela Kilgoar (Bob), Rachelle Barkley (Tony), Lisa Liesenfelder (Scott); grandchildren Craig Everson, Michelle Friemoth, Chad Everson, Jennifer Trinastic, Tyler Evans, Sarah Bolin, Rebecca Knuth, and Ryan Liesenfelder and Justin and Phaedara; 19 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 2, at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. Burial to follow.
Memorials to the family are appreciated. They will be used toward a charity for the blind.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.