Elfriede Muller-Larson
June 20, 1933 — June 23, 2020
Elfriede Muller-Larson, age 87, or as she would have said, “middle age and over,” passed away June 23, 2020 at Arbor View Assisted Living. She was born June 20, 1933, in Regensburg, Germany. Elfi moved to the U.S. in 1963 and became a U.S. citizen in 1976. She spent her days working hard at various jobs and taking care of her children. She was always very involved with her family and spreading her love to those around her. She enjoyed many breakfasts at First Watch with her family and friends, and would befriend any and all staff she interacted with while she was there. She always left an impression wherever she went.
Elfriede is survived by three children, Helga Vanderhorst and her significant other Chai, Marcia TeRonde and her husband Jeff, and Daniel Muller and his wife Susan. Elfi is further survived by her late husband David J. Larson’s children, Dave, Lynn, Rick, Mona, Roxanne and Pamela; her grandchildren and their spouses; and her sibling Ernie Stengl.
In addition to her husband, David Larson, she was preceded in death by her three sisters and her son Karl Reinosch.
The visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, from 3 p.m. until the 4:30 p.m. memorial
service at RiverGlen Christian Church, Pewaukee Campus, W229-N1400 Westwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186. Private interment will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
Due to current limitations and social distancing guidelines, the family asks that you limit your visit to allow more people to attend. Extended visiting will be discouraged. Face masks or face coverings are strongly encouraged.
