Elizabeth A. Munar (nee DeSwarte)
April 7, 1933 — Sept. 3, 2020
Elizabeth A. Munar (nee DeSwarte) of Waukesha passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born on April 7, 1933, in Wauwatosa, the daughter of Keith and Florence (nee Tobey) DeSwarte.
She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Milwaukee-Downer College in 1955 and her certificate in occupational therapy from Milwaukee-Downer College in 1956.
Elizabeth will be dearly missed by her children, Virginia (Gary) Randle, Michael (Donna Latona) Munar, Thomas (Ina Schroeder) Munar, Theresa (Miguel) Lurrea, Gregory Munar, and Margaret (Robert) Kristin; grandchildren, Alex, Alyssa, Anthony, Abigail, Michael, Christopher, Rebekkah, Michael, and Joseph; sisters, Shirley Klumb and Barbara (Thomas) Streubing; and brother Thomas (Mary Pat) DeSwarte.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Katherine Renwick; and brothers-in-law, John Renwick and David Klumb.
The visitation for Elizabeth will be held on Friday, September 11, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12 noon at Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Interment will take place at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Waukesha. Please meet at the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Mary Parish, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186; Kensington Care and Rehabilitation, 1810 Kensington Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188; or Legacy Hospice, 850 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, WI 53122.
