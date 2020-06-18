WAUKESHA
Elizabeth (Betty) Hoff
Elizabeth Hoff passed away on June 15, 2020. Born in Waukesha in 1926, she was the daughter of Joseph and Alma Simon, who operated Simon Motor Sales, Simon Auto Body Company and Simon Rent-a-Car in Waukesha from 1914 through 1950. Both have predeceased her.
She is survived by her husband, John H. Hoff, an attorney practicing in Waukesha for over 50 years, to whom she was married for 69 years.
She is further survived by her three children, Ann (Paul E.) Maraijko, South Milwaukee; Susan J. Hoff (Dr. Eric Johnson), San Diego, Calif..; and David J. (Patricia) Hoff, Brookfield, all of whom she was very proud and who have greatly enriched her life.
Four of her five grandchildren also survive, Rebecca Maraijko of South Milwaukee, and Simone, Monique and Mitchell Hoff of Brookfield. She is predeceased by her grandson Nicholas Maraijko. All of her grandchildren brought her great joy.
She is also predeceased by her brother Robert R. Simon and his wife Wanda of Brookfield. Their two sons, Jon Simon of Wauwatosa and James Simon, survive her.
Her brothers Edwin Simon and Earl (Buddy) Simon also predeceased her. Her husband’s brother Hubert Hoff and his wife Dorothy of Brookfield have predeceased her. They are survived by four children, Jennifer Mattson of Saukville, Sarah Hall of Port Washington, James Hoff of Wasilla, Alaska, and Libby Briscoe, who is currently traveling in Utah.
Elizabeth graduated from Waukesha High School in 1943 and attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison and Cardinal Stritch College in Fox Point.
Elizabeth was involved in various community organizations and projects all through her life. She was proudest of her achievement at Waukesha City Hall, where she created the “Halls of History” depicting the growth and history of Waukesha, which will long survive her.
She also found great joy and satisfaction in her artwork and thoroughly enjoyed her bridge club and her friends as well as her family.
She firmly believed that one should leave the world a better place for having lived in it and felt that she did indeed do so.
A private graveside service will be held on June 19 in Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute your time to improve your community and do a kindness for a neighbor and also for a stranger.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.