OCONOMOWOC
Elizabeth (Betty) White
Dec. 12, 1939 - Nov. 4, 2020
Elizabeth (Betty) White, eternally 29, passed away on November 4, 2020, in Oconomowoc.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, John White, and her parents, Thaddeus and Irene Sobczynski.
Betty is survived by her two children, Andrew (Pam) White and Erin (Doug) Braun; her five grandchildren, Elizabeth Braun, Jacob Braun, Tyler White, Olivia White and Isabella White; her three siblings, Sr. Suzanne Renee, David (Sandy) Sobczynski and Susan Sobczynski; and her two nieces Marjorie Cullers, Kimberly Fournier and their families.
Betty was born in Milwaukee on December 12, 1939, to Thaddeus and Irene Sobczynski. She attended Mount Mary University and graduated with a degree in education. Her passion was teaching and working with young people. Prior to her retirement, she spent many enjoyable years as a substitute teacher at Kettle Moraine Middle School in Dousman.
She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed attending Mass at St. Bruno’s Parish. She loved spending time with her family and friends: telling stories, playing dominos with her best friends, watching football, painting and art projects, visiting Door County, attending her grandchildren’s performances and sporting events. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor, strong faith, generosity and devotion to her family and friends. Betty is deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
A private funeral will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in Betty’s honor to the Kids in Need Foundation (https://www.kinf.org/donate/), which supports opportunities and access to education for children in underserved communities in the United States.
Betty’s service will be posted on Facebook Live. You can ask to join the Elizabeth White service on the Pagenkopf Funeral Home Facebook page, and it can be seen after the family service is held.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.