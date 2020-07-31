WAUKESHA
Ellsford ‘Al’ O. Dahl
Feb. 14, 1935 — July 26, 2020
Ellsford “Al” O. Dahl of Waukesha died on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Linden Court at the age of 85. He was born in Glenwood, Minnesota, on February 14, 1935, the son of Carl and Tillie (nee Haakenson) Dahl. On August 21, 1954, he married Joyce A. Davidson.
Al worked for 37 years at Wisconsin Centrifugal as a melter. He took pride in everything he did. Al enjoyed golfing and bowling. He was a die-hard Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan. Al enjoyed visiting family in Minnesota and taking vacations with his wife, sons, and grandchildren. Nothing warmed him up more than being around his family. You could always see him with a smile on his face and if you were lucky you could catch him singing a tune.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of almost 66 years, Joyce of Waukesha and their five sons, Richard (Laurie) Dahl, Ronald (Jenny) Dahl, Randall (Sue) Dahl, Timothy Dahl and Tom (Wendy) Dahl. He was the proud grandfather of Sean, Heather, Brandon, Kelsey, Jake, Amanda, Kelly, Caitlin, Molly, Anna and Carter and great-grandfather of Gabriel and Laila. He is further survived by his brother Donnie Dahl; sister Lucy Powers; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Alicia and brother Leo Dahl.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Please note masks are required at church and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.