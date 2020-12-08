WAUKESHA
Erlinda Ann Arguello
Feb. 7, 1951 - Dec. 5, 2020
Erlinda Ann Arguello 69, died gallantly fighting the coronavirus on December 5, 2020, in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Erlinda was born on February 7, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Alberto Arguello and Virginia Arguello (nee Almeida). She was a 1973 graduate of Sacred Heart School of Practical Nursing, earning a degree as a licensed practical nurse, and earned a Master of Nursing Degree from Cardinal Stritch in 1982, becoming its first Latina graduate. She proudly served Milwaukee County Hospital, St. Camillus and the School Sisters of Notre Dame until her retirement in 2014. Erlinda loved being a nurse and saw it as her calling to help those in need. Her compassionate care and selflessness was truly a gift. She helped raise her many nieces and nephews, often telling strangers how she changed all of their diapers. She enjoyed adventures and lovingly bickering with her sister Gloria. She loved her baby brother Al and drooled over his cooking, especially his turkey and ribs. She looked up to her big “brudder” Ray. Most of all, she had a strong Catholic faith that provided comfort to so many.
Erlinda will proudly be remembered by her sisters Gloria (Arthur) Weckwerth (nee Arguello) and Virginia Rebecca Bacalzo; brothers Raymond Bacalzo and Albert Arguello; nieces Jessica Fredrickson, Carly Weckwerth, Tracy Weckwerth and Rachel (Thomas) Remes; nephews Steven (Lauri) Bacalzo, Peter Bacalzo, Greg (Claire) Velicer and Erik Velicer; great-nieces Vida, Molly and Megan; great-nephews Brandon, George, Lorenzo, Peter, Mitch and Hunter; and many family and friends.
Erlinda was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joann Velicer and sister-in-law Ellen Bacalzo.
She is lovingly remembered as a daughter, sister, godmother and “Auntie Linda.” Her generosity, care, prayers and smile are in our hearts.
Memorial services will be privately held. Memorial donations may be made in Erlinda’s name to the Nurses Foundation of Wisconsin, to help promote nursing education and research programs: https://www.wisconsinnurses.org/donate-now/.
A celebration of Erlinda’s life is planned for summer of 2021.
“Lord God, you showered heavenly gifts on Saint Agatha. Hear the prayers of those who recall her devoted life and ask her to intercede for them in their necessity. Help us to imitate her virtues during our earthly life and enjoy eternal happiness with her in heaven.”
Prayer to St. Agatha - Patron Saint of Nurses