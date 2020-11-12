Erna Banting
Dec. 8, 1926 - Nov. 8, 2020
On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Erna Banting (nee Lalla), beloved wife and mother of three children and a large extended family, passed away peacefully at the age of 93. Erna was born on December 8, 1926, in Gross Sturlack, East Prussia. Erna met her husband Frank during his service in Germany during WWII and on June 19, 1948, they were united in marriage. Erna and Frank chose Waukesha to raise their daughter Shirley and sons John and James. Their family continued to grow with eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
A devoted wife and mother, Erna built a beautiful home for her family. Erna was a devout Lutheran for her entire life and loved to sing in the church choir. She loved her community and served in many roles, volunteering her time to help others.
Erna was preceded in death by her mother, Auguste; her father, Franz; her husband Frank (2002); two of her brothers, Horst and Kurt; and a sister, Gertrud.
Erna is survived by two brothers, Gunther and Heinz, two sisters, Edith and Christel, and many nieces and nephews in Germany. She is further survived by her daughter Shirley (Ken) Reinhard and sons John Banting and James (Lisa) Banting.
Erna was a loving, kind, caring woman who will be greatly missed by family and friends. She was loved by many. The family wishes to acknowledge St. Croix Hospice and the LindenGrove Staff for all of their care and compassion.
Funeral arrangements by Church & Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, at Beautiful Savior Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. followed by a service at 4 p.m. Interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14.
The family suggests gifts and memorials to the American Heart Association.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.