Esther Johnson Hanke
Esther Johnson Hanke passed on April 20, 2020, after a short illness.
Esther was the daughter of Frank and Rose (Cisler) Zaic and lived in Wisconsin most of her life. She surpassed 99 years and had three daughters, Beth, Donna and Susan. Esther moved to Highland Village, Texas, five years ago to live with her daughter, Beth.
She was predeceased by her husbands Donald Johnson in 1968 and later in life married Alfred Hanke, who passed in 2006. Her daughter Donna Vincent also passed in 2010.
Esther is survived by daughters Beth (Ron) Knox and Susan (Mike) Sugrue; son-in-law Michael Vincent; and grandchildren Christine Vincent, Alan (Carolynn) Knox, Amy (Jason) O’Neal, Eric (Kari) Vincent, Jill (Lonny) LaPaz and Ryan (Christa) Sugrue. She also leaves behind her special godson Allen (Debbie) Dawson and family, and many nieces and nephews. She had 11 delightful great-grands, Megan, Collin and Miles O’Neal, Madi and Chase La Paz, Nolan and Brady Vincent, and Campbell, Piper, Josie and Easton Sugrue.
How she lived the pictures of rainbows that they sent to her.
Esther was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church for 65 years. A celebration of life will be held this summer.
Please consider a memorial to St. Mark’s at 424 Hyde Park Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188.