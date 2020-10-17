Eugene J. Fohr
Eugene J. Fohr was born to eternal life on October 13, 2020, at age 92.
He was the beloved husband of Rita for 55 years; loving father of Ann Marie Nygren (John), Roberta Olson, Brian Fohr, and step-sons Glenn and Keith Barber; and proud grandpa to Lisa, Nathan, Matthew, Andrew, Rebecca, Andrea, Aaron, Arthur, Aileen, Addison, Mariah, Sidney, Spencer and Tyler. Gene is further survived by his brother Alan (Joan) Fohr, nephew Robert Fohr, niece Julie Miller, 26 great-grandchildren and many friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Gertrude Fohr, and cherished grandson, Adam Schmoller.
With a professional degree in Engineering from Marquette University, Gene began his career at Allis-Chalmers which led him to co-founding Engineered Pump Services (EPS). Gene retired in 2006, and spent some time traveling, and enjoying the company of his grandchildren.
Among his favorite destinations were Italy, Israel, Hungary, Martinique and California.
He was devoted to his adoring wife Rita, and was proud of the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. In addition, Gene and Rita touched the hearts of many disadvantaged foster children during the many years of caring and housing.
Gene had been the president of Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International for many years, and was a devoted Christian.
Gene was a Korean War veteran and held service on the USS Rendova. His military experience helped shape the rest of his life,and was extremely honored in serving his country. We will always remember Gene as having a perpetual smile, good nature, positive attitude, fairness and faith in God. If there were just one word to sum up the measure of this man, it would be integrity.
Forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21,at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 11a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family.