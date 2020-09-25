WAUKESHA
Eugene K. ‘Gene’ Braun
Dec. 13, 1943 — Sept. 23, 2020
Eugene K. “Gene” Braun of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his home at the age of 76. He was born in Milwaukee on December 13, 1943, the son of Walter K. and Helen (nee Braselmann) Braun.
On June 25, 1966, he married the former Suzanne Freeberg in Chicago, Ill. In 1969 he received his master’s degree in biology from Northern Illinois University. From 1969 until his retirement in 2001 he was an associate professor of biology at UW-Waukesha. Following his retirement, he worked at the Apple Store at Mayfair Mall. He enjoyed working with people, especially people with disabilities, was compassionate, always happy, very generous and loved animals. He was very good with computers and was a member of the Double Click Apple Computer group in Milwaukee. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Suzanne, of Waukesha, along with their daughters Denise (Dennis, Sr.) Stodola and Alayna Braun, both of Waukesha; grandchildren Dennis (Pam) Stodola Jr. of Waukesha and Jonathan (Alexandra Hardesty) Fischer of Daytona Beach, Fla.; his sister June Leibowits of Kingston, N.Y.; and other relatives and friends.
Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 29, at 1 p.m. at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave., Waukesha. Please meet at the cemetery office.
Memorials in Gene’s name are appreciated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 420 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202; JDRF, 3333 N. Mayfair Road, Suite 107, Wauwatosa, WI 53222; or St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Masks or face coverings will be required at the cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.