WAUKESHA
Evelyn M. Dittmann
April 17, 1929 — Dec. 7, 2020
Evelyn M. Dittmann of Waukesha died Monday, December 7, 2020, at her home at the age of 91. She was born on April 17, 1929, in the town of Pewaukee, the daughter of Evan L. and Deloras M. (nee Badinger) Thomas. On April 18, 1948, she married Robert O. Dittmann in Reno, Nev. She has been a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in Waukesha and a member of VFW Post 721 Ladies Auxiliary. For many years she volunteered at the VFW and NAMI. Her grandfather was the founder of Thomas Press.
She will be sadly missed by her children Patti (Nicholas) Patti of Waterford, Pauline Dittmann of Wisconsin Dells, Steven (Claire) Dittmann of Ettrick, Deloras (David) Vind of Arcadia, Mary Anne (Blair) Freiberg of Waukesha and John E. (Sharlene) Dittmann of Sullivan. Dear grandmother of Jennifer Patti, Jeremiah (Elisabeth) Dittmann, Zachary (Tabetha) Dittmann, Kayla Dittmann, Jacob (Alissa) Freiberg, Kelsey (Matthew) Papala, Emily Freiberg, Kathryn (Christopher) Brinton, Stephanie Freiberg, Samuel Freiberg, Evan Dittmann and Spencer (Luise) Dittmann. Loving great-grandmother of Brayden, Lilly, Rose, Hadley, Kallum, Isabella, Conner, Sophia, Jade, Cole, Blair, Finnley and Fox. She is further survived by her brother Kenneth Thomas of Waukesha, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband Robert, who died on October 20, 2012, she was preceded in death by her son Richard Dittmann on August 24, 1989, and her sister Joyce Rupp.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 17, from 4 p.m. until the funeral service at 7 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will be held on Friday, December 18, at Highland Memorial Park at 10 a.m., please meet at the cemetery office.
Memorials in Evelyn’s name are appreciated to DAV, 5400 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53214-3461.
Per the Wisconsin mask mandate, face masks/coverings are required and the funeral home will be following strict social distancing protocols.
