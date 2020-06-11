OCONOMOWOC
F. June Toennies
June 1, 1927 — June 5, 2020
F. June Toennies, 93, died June 5, 2020, at The View of Pine Ridge in Oconomowoc.
She was born June 1, 1927, to Frank and Laura (Rohrbacher) Scherer in Kohler.
June was retired from the Oconomowoc Public School System after serving for 16 years as the librarian at Summit Elementary School. She graduated from Mount St. Mary College in 1949 and received her master’s degree in library science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
She was a longtime member of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church and most recently belonged to St. Catherine’s.
June married Donald C. Toennies on June 16, 1951, at St. John’s Evangelist Church in Kohler.
Survivors include five sons, James D. (Janet) Toennies of Bluffton, S.C., John C. (Karen) of Marion, Ind., Gregory F. (Lorna) of Medina, Ohio, Mark C. Toennies of Belle Plaine, Iowa, and Michael P. (Lisa) of Oconomowoc; one brother, Frank Scherer of Sheboygan; grandchildren Erika, Michelle, Daniel, Nancy, Nicholas, David, Kaitlyn, Conner, Emily, Kayla, Laura, Megan, Colin and Sara; and great-grandchildren Kai, Irie, Savannah, Brooklyn, Phoenix, Amelia and Ryan.
She was preceded in death by husband, Donald, and grandchildren Amy and Patrick.
Memorials may be given to the Oconomowoc Scholarship Fund or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Arrangements are private.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.