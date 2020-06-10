WAUKESHA
FeLotto S. Rutherford
March 14, 1931 — June 6, 2020
FeLotto S. Rutherford, 89, of Waukesha, died June 6, 2020. She was born March 14, 1931, the daughter of Emery and Irene (nee Sorenson) Averill. FeLotto was active in the deaf community as well as an accomplished quilter and doll maker.
She is survived by her nephews, Gary (Deanna) Averill and David (Tracy) Averill; niece Michelle McQueen, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence, and siblings Theresa, Richard and Elliott Averill.
Private burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery.
