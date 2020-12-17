Florence Hozian Neumann
Aug. 14, 1928 - Dec. 15, 2020
Together Forever!
Death came as a friend to our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Florence Neumann on December 15, 2020, in Oconomowoc. She was 92 years old.
Florence was born August 14, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois, the seventh child of nine children of Gizela Elizabeth Zakoic Hozian and Martin Hozian. She met the love of her life, Robert Earl Neumann, at age 18 and married him in St. Paul’s Church on January 18, 1947, an unseasonably warm 60-degree day in Chicago. They were married 51 years at the time of Robert’s death in 1998.
They set up a homestead in Oconomowoc, where they had their first child, daughter Pamela, on December 27, 1947. Seven more children were to follow.
Florence was kept busy raising children and running the household. In the late 1960s she took up cake decorating to add to her baking and cooking skills. And in the 1970s she started cross-stitching and crocheting. It was her later-in-life goal to make sure every child, grandchild and great-grandchild were blessed with one of her beautiful afghans.
She enjoyed working at the May Garden Center in the ‘70s and ‘80s. In fact, she and Robert won the Beautiful Yard Award in the 1990s. They were so proud of their landscaping, their home on Maple Terrace, their neighbors, and especially loved the time they spent on their boat on Lac La Belle.
After Robert passed away in 1998, she became active in the Red Hat Society, the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and was treasurer at the Senior Center of Oconomowoc.
Florence was a devoted Catholic and lifelong member of St. Jerome’s Church. She was active in the Adoration Society and Catholic Women.
She loved to travel starting with her first big trip to Hawaii with Robert in 1972. Many trips followed including, Puerto Rico, Puerto Vallarta, Italy, England and France in 1996 with her daughter Susan, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1999 with Diane and Bob Becker, Australia in 2000 with the Jurkowskis and Milads, the Longaberger Basket Factory with Sorority Sisters in the early 2000s, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, and France in 2003 with the Zimonjas and Milads, and her last European trip to her motherland, Slovenia, with her sister-in-law/cousin, Josie Neumann, in 2009. She also went wine tasting in Sonoma with Joanne Jurkowski, Toby and family, and Milads. And who could forget her annual trips to Florida to be with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Florence is survived by her children, Robert J. (Judy) Neumann, Susan Neumann, Cheryl (Bico) Bielich, Charles (Susanne) Neumann, Therese (Frederick) Milad, Mark Neumann, and Thomas (Lisa) Neumann; her grandchildren Gillian (Dan) Hoffman Trombley, Sara Hoffman, Michael (Heather) Hoffman, Benjamin (Barb Koester) Neumann, Emily (Bryan) Harbison, Trea (Dave) Marszalek, Monica Quinones, Daniel (Angela) Bielich, David (Dai) Bielich, Megan (Kyle fondly known as Lyle) Driscoll, Molly Neumann, Morgan Neumann, Rhianon Neumann, Phelan Neumann, Shea Neumann, Kashmir Neumann, Garrett Neumann; and great grandchildren, Tyler, Conner, and Andrew Trombley, Tegan, Lochlan, and Craden Hoffman, Tayler and Alex Harbison, Chela, Daisy, and Jiselle Quinones, Mateo Nieves, Henry and Harrison Driscoll and Ezra Bielich. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Neumann; daughter Pamela Hoffman; mother; father; and siblings, Pauline, Martin, Mary, Matthew Michael, Frank, Lilly, Betty, and John.
Funeral services will be held at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Visitation and service time pending.
Special thanks goes out to Azura Memory Care and especially Kathy Beveridge for all their love, support, and tender care these last five years during mom’s dementia decline.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jerome’s of Oconomowoc Building Fund or Knights of Columbus Council or Alzheimer’s Association.