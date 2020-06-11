Forrest Halverson
April 10, 1925 — June 8, 2020
Forrest Halverson, born April 10, 1925, passed away June 8, 2020, age 95, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by daughter Linda (Jim Pawlak) Jenz, son Richard (Patricia), son Dennis (Terry), five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and other friends and acquaintances. Hal was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janíce.
Hal served in the navy during World War II and greatly enjoyed participating in the Honor Flight with his grandson, Jeffrey Halverson. Hal was an avid Packer fan, a strong Badger and Brewer backer, and he loved most sports. He was a past Master at the Oconomowoc Lodge and valued his Masonic history. He enjoyed living at Village on the Square in Three Pillars Senior Living Community and often talked about staff and other friends there.
If you knew Hal, you probably heard him say he “had the best family in the world.” That family is extremely grateful for their time with him and is sorely missing him already.
Forrest requested a private service with the family. Memorials in his name can be sent to Three Pillars Senior Living Communities or AngelsGrace Hospice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.