OCONOMOWOC
Frances L. LaCoursier
Oct. 1, 1930 - Dec. 28, 2020
Frances L. (Clark) LaCoursier of Oconomowoc passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital from COVID-related causes at the age of 90. She followed her beloved husband of 66 years, Steven, who paved the way for her only eight days earlier.
Frances was born on October 1, 1930, in Harriman, TN to Ethel and Elmer Clark. She moved to Milwaukee at the age of 12 and graduated from West Division High School in 1948.
After marrying the love of her life, Steven LaCoursier, they moved from Milwaukee to New Berlin where they raised two children, Phillip LaCoursier and Linda (LaCoursier) Nielsen.
With a desire for lake life, they moved to Okauchee Lake in 1970.
They wintered in West Palm Beach, Florida, for several years where she could enjoy the warmth and sunshine she so loved.
Frances loved her family fiercely and will be tremendously missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Linda (David) Nielsen; grandchildren Kara Nielsen, Jason LaCoursier, Joanne (LaCoursier) Chmielewski, Jared LaCoursier, and Allysa (LaCoursier) Hegy; sisters Eva “Deanny” SanSouci and Mickey (Don) Cole; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven LaCoursier; son, Phillip LaCoursier; parents Elmer Clark and Ethel Haertl; brother, Franklin Clark, sisters Juanita (Clark) Griffin and Evelyn (Clark) Kaiser.
Frances will be laid to rest with her husband, Steven, and her son, Phillip, January 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin. Please meet at cemetery office.