WAUKESHA
Frances M. Bucci (nee Mariani)
Jan. 27, 1926 — Oct. 14, 2020
Frances M. Bucci (nee Mariani) of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born in Detroit, Mich., on January 27, 1926, the daughter of Pasquale and Maria (nee DeStefanis) Mariani.
She worked at Heale Manufacturing and Alloy Products for many years. Frances was a charter member of St. William Catholic Church in Waukesha and a member of the Christian Women at church.
Frances will be dearly missed by her daughter Anita (Tom) Cattarozzle; grandson, Jeff (Jessica) Cattarozzle; great-grandchildren, Brady and Tyler Cattarozzle; sister, Alice “Dolly” Pfeffer, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Bucci; parents; sisters Anne Tennessen and Laura Wilson; brother, Carmel (Carol) Mariani; and in-laws, Alfred and Victoria Bucci.
The visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Mass of Christian Burial will held on Tuesday, October 20, at 10 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Entombment will immediately follow Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. William Catholic Church.
