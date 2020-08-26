WAUKESHA
Francis A. Casper
July 23, 1928 — Aug. 22, 2020
Francis Anthony Casper was born on July 28, 1928, and passed away August 22, 2020, at age 92. He was born in Waukesha, the son of Valentine and Rose Casper. He was the beloved husband of the late Virginia “Ginny” Casper. He was the dear father of John (Helen) Casper, William “Bill” Casper (fiancee Kristine Pritzlaff) and Judith (Jerry) Holmes. Francis was the loving grandfather of Phillip Wilson, Lisa (Mike) Benza, Eric (Tiffany) Holmes and Christopher Casper and the great-grandfather of Steven Wilson, Holly Wilson, Brian Wilson, Elle Benza, Maddie Benza and Peyton Holmes. Francis is also survived by other relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home in Waukesha is assisting the family with arrangements.