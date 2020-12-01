WAUKESHA
Francis Balboa-Villarreal
Aug. 25, 1934 — Nov. 21, 2020
Francis Balboa-Villarreal, the matriarch of her family, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the age of 86. She has created an amazing destiny. Francis was born in Lorraine, Texas, on August 25, 1934, the daughter of Jose and Manuela (nee Martinez) Flores. She loved to play cards, especially Kings Corners and volunteering for many years at St. Vincent de Paul. Francis loved her family dearly and she was very proud of the large family she created.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Manuel Villarreal, Mary Rodriguez, Tomasita Villarreal, Felix Balboa, Theresa Rodriguez, Annie Ocampo, Freddie (Annie Hillen) Balboa, Connie (the late Salvadore) Uribe, Joseph (Cheryl) Balboa, Beth (Mike Shier) Balboa, Rita Balboa, Lisa (Ron) Riek, Ramona (Manuel) Villarreal, and Kari (Robert Lopez) Balboa, Ricky Joe Balboa and stepdaughter and Adella (Raymond) Rios, 53 grandchildren, 103 great-grandchildren and 34 great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers, Robert and Jose Flores; sisters, Josie Flores, Janie Patnauve, Maria Boyd, Gloria Chadev and Carmen Flores; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Feliciano Balboa; daughters, Alice Santiago and Virginia Balboa, and siblings, Henry, Nicky, Marcy and Raymond Flores and Maria “Lugo” Ortega.
Visitation will be held on Monday December 7, 2020, at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., from 2:00 p.m. until the 4:00 p.m. funeral service. Private interment will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Mukwonago. Memorials are appreciated to St. Vincent de Paul of Waukesha County, 818 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189.
Due to the pandemic, masks are required at all times, social distancing guidelines must be followed and capacity restrictions will apply for the safety of everyone.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.