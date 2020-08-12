OCONOMOWOC
Frank Eli Swartz Jr.
March 7, 1934 — Aug. 7, 2020
Frank Eli Swartz Jr., age 86, of Oconomowoc, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, by his family. He was born March 7, 1934, in Waukesha, to Frank and Julia Swartz.
Frank grew up on the family farm in Waukesha, graduating from Waukesha High School in 1952. He was a truck driver who was proud of all the miles he had driven. An incredibly hardworking man, Frank was dedicated to his family, and generous with his time, always willing to help others.
On January 18, 1969, Frank married the love of his life, Janice, in Sheboygan. They shared 51 years of wedded bliss, raising three children. They enjoyed summers at their lake house and winters in Arizona.
Frank had a great love for life and took great pride in being a great friend, neighbor and athlete. He was an accomplished softball player and won the Octogenarian Golf Championship in Sun City, Arizona, in 2014. Frank loved playing cards, going for ice cream and leading family and neighborhood projects. His strong moral compass will lead his family forward.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Janice; his three children, Frank III, Ann(Scott Strath)
Swartz, and Carey (David) Bartlett; four grandchildren, Aiden Strath, Olivia Strath, Kassen Bartlett, and Jacob Bartlett; as well as two siblings, William (Kathleen) Swartz and Katherine (David) Knurr; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Frank’s life is planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to do a random act of kindness for your neighbor in Frank’s honor. Memorial donations to Seasons Hospice or Western Lakes Fire District would be appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family.