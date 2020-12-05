NEW BERLIN
Frank H. Pearce
July 3, 1945 — April 14, 2020
Frank H. Pearce of New Berlin died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 74.
He was born in Oak Park, IL, on July 3, 1945, the son of William and Florence (Hodgson) Pearce. He worked as a realtor for Exit Realty Horizons and was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Elm Grove. He is survived by a son, Keith (Alician) Pearce; brother William Pearce; brother-inlaw Richard Holtz; cousins, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, followed by interment at Prairie Home Cemetery, the Rev Kris Androsky officiating. Masks or face coverings are required.
