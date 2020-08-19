OCONTO
Frank Koch Jr.
Frank Koch Jr., of Oconto passed away with his family by his side on August 17, 2020, at the age 71.
He graduated from Brookfield Central High School in 1967. His family owned the A& W stand on Bluemound Road in Brookfield. Frank worked at Johnson Controls in Milwaukee for many years and was employed as a senior global project manager overseeing the GI Platform Management for Directory Services across Europe. After his retirement, Frank enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family at home on Green Bay.
Frank will be deeply missed by his children, Rebecca (Chad) Koch Minor and Brian (Laurie) Koch; grandchildren, Madeline, Braeden, Austin, Arianna DeWees, Paula, Amanda, and Emma; sister, Louise Koch Andreae; and brother-in-law, Brad Andreae. Frank was married to Megan Schroeder Koch for many years.
The visitation for Frank will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the 1:00 p.m. services at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial will immediately follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
