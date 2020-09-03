OCONOMOWOC
Franklin ‘Frank’ J. Zindars
Jan. 30, 1934 — Aug. 28, 2020
Franklin “Frank” J. Zindars, age 86, of Oconomowoc, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at Oconomowoc Hospital with his family by his side. He was born January 30, 1934, in Oconomowoc to Walter and Luella Zindars. Luella passed away when Frank was very young, and Sybil, Walter’s second wife, raised him as her own. He was baptized on February 11, 1934, in Saint Jerome’s Catholic Church in Oconomowoc. Franklin married Carol Rose O’Brien and later divorced on September 18, 1972. Together they had five children: Margaret “Peggy” Ann, Jean Marie, Scott Joseph, Kelly Kay and Karla Rae.
On July 12, 1980, Franklin married Dorine Leona Graf. They had two children together: Shawn Ashley and Jessica Lee. Franklin honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Later he was a Merchant Marine and sailed the Great Lakes, despite his inability to swim. He was a founding member of the Summit Fire Department and a member of the Oconomowoc VFW. He loved to golf, fish, attend rummage sales and collect unique items. He also liked his polka music and was an avid deer hunter who enjoyed his sweets.
Surviving are his children: Peggy, Jean, Scott (Keiko), Kelly Carpenter (Steve), Karla Bruchman (Bob), Shawn (Tracy) and Jessica Burns (Luke); eleven grandchildren: Chad, Sondra, Jason, Lindsey, Krista, Tyler, Corey,
Kayla, Kaydn, Kylie and Evan; and nine great-grandchildren: Kayden, Niko, Jackson, Eloise, Remi, Timmy, Abigail, Grace and McCoy. Also surviving are his siblings: Kenneth, Danny and Virginia “Ginny,” as well as many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Bob, Jim and Jack.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, September 5, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Father Michael Strachota will preside. Burial will follow at Summit Cemetery with full military honors accorded.
Memorial donations to food for the poor and disabled veterans are appreciated.