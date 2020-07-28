KING
Fred L. Johns Jr.
July 14, 1931 — July 27, 2020
Fred L. Johns Jr., 89, of King, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. Fred was born on July 14, 1931, the son of Fred and Naomi (Lindholm) Johns Sr., in Minneapolis, Minn. Fred married Barbara Klingbyll on October 9, 1952. Fred served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting, his horses and farming. Fred was a member of Lippitt Horse Association.
Fred is survived by his son, Robert (Carolyn) Johns of Amherst Junction; grandchildren, Ethan Hotz, William (Kelly) Hess and Denise (Don) Sackmann; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; and daughters; Linda Johns and Mary Beth Hotz.
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com.