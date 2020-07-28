VERNON
Frederick W. ‘Freddie’ Huey
Frederick W. “Freddie” Huey of Vernon passed away peacefully into eternal life at his home on July 22, 2020, at the age of 81.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Anita Huey (nee Wagner); loving dad of Timothy Huey and Kim (Dave Capouch) Spande; and proud grandfather of Danielle Huey and Kyle Huey. He is further survived by his sisters Shirley (Don) McKinney and Clara Mae (Doug) Nettesheim; his granddogs Maggie, Nikko, and Blue; and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Louise Huey.
Freddie proudly served his country with the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1963. He loved the outdoors and had the ability to make everyone laugh and smile. Most of all, he was the best dad and grandpa. He spent a lot of his time with them making lots of memories.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 410 W. Veterans Way, Mukwonago, from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the church or the Wounded Warriors.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.