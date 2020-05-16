BIG BEND
Gail Mary Skoug (nee Groth)
Feb. 25, 1958 — May 11, 2020
Gail Mary Skoug (nee Groth) of Big Bend was born February 25, 1958, and passed away May 11, 2020, after a long battle with leukemia. Gail is survived and loved by her husband, Steven “Huggy” Skoug; her sons Jason (Kelly) Skoug and Joel (Patti) Skoug; and her four amazing grandchildren, Grace, Connor, Brady and Logan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Mary Groth.
Gail loved crafts and craft fairs, spending time with her grandchildren and chatting with friends.
Per her wishes, no service will be held so please remember her in her best times.
A special thanks to AngelsGrace Hospice for the incredible care they provided in her final days.