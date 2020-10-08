Gary Earl Schmidt
Jan. 16, 1944 — July 22, 2020
Gary Earl Schmidt passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 with family at his side at the VA hospital in Minneapolis after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. Born on January 16, 1944, he grew up on the shores of Lac la Belle and enjoyed the good life of fishing, water skiing, and golfing at Lac La Belle Golf Club with his buddies.
Upon graduating as valedictorian of Oconomowoc High School in 1962, Gary was offered a scholarship to the U.S. Naval Academy, where he graduated with honors and provided wise counsel and academic assistance to many of his classmates. In 1966, he became a flight officer with the Navy’s Oceanographic Development Squadron 8 and flew to continents including Antarctica, Africa, South America, and received Service medals, Vietnam Campaign medals, and an Air medal award.
After the Navy, Gary accepted a scholarship to Northwestern University, graduating at the top of his class with an MBA in Business and Marketing. Applying the same focus, discipline, and persistence he learned in the Navy, Gary held prominent positions in companies including ADP and Bolt, Beranek, & Newman (BBN) which laid down the foundation of what later became the modern internet and email communications.
In 1973, Gary fell in love with and married Kristina Wierzbicki of Troy, MI. They settled in Wellesley, MA, where they raised their children, Amy and Matthew, striving to provide the best of everything the world had to offer. Gary was a generous and gifted father and family provider who loved to spend weekends with his family in the great outdoors, and playing golf on courses around the country. Gary and his family enjoyed traveling, spending holidays in Palm Springs, CA, and cherishing time with close friends and neighbors.
A longtime lover of sports, nature, and making people laugh, Gary was a man built of integrity, class, and never-ending hard work. He was preceded in death by his love, Kristina; and is survived by his children Amy (Schmidt) Thompson of Boise, ID, Matthew Schmidt of Boulder, CO, his brothers Brian Schmidt (Suzie) of Port St. Lucie, FL and Philip Schmidt of Eden Prairie, MN, and his two grandchildren, Hannah and Jack Thompson of Boise, ID.
There will be a memorial service conducted at the U.S. Naval Academy in the spring of 2021.
We salute Gary as he encouraged everyone to believe in themselves, take chances, and not be afraid to risk failure in the pursuit of happiness.