WAUKESHA
Gary M. Erke
June 3, 1946 - Nov. 5, 2020
Gary M. Erke of Waukesha passed away after a short, unexpected illness on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 74 years.
Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Brust) for almost 49 years. Loving father of the late Tracy, Michael (Amanda) and Amy. Dear father-in-law of James Kalas. Proud “Bopa” of Brianna, Natasha, Cody, Tyler, Lena and Autumn. Great-grandpa Bopa of Isabella and Mia. Gary is loved and will be missed by relatives and friends.
He was a retiree of the Town of Waukesha after over 20 years of dedicated service.
Bopa was an avid fisherman, woodworker, cook and gardener. He enjoyed many hunts with his son Michael and dear friends. He had an amazing ability to fix anything. Everyone knew they could count on Bopa to be there. He was thoughtful, patient and kind. He was humble and loved the Lord.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
