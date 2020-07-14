WAUKESHA
Gary M. Jackson
July 18, 1944 — July 8, 2020
Gary M. Jackson of Waukesha, born July 18, 1944, in Iowa, was born to eternal life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the age of 75 years. He was preceded in death by his lifelong companion of 31 years, Mary Krueger; his parents, Orlan and Evaline Jackson; and two brothers. Gary will be missed by all who knew him.
Gary retired from the Waukesha School District after over 30 years of dedicated service. A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at a later date.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.
For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.