WAUKESHA
Gary O. Rautmann
Gary O. Rautmann of Waukesha died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center at the age of 77. He was born in Sheboygan on January 21, 1943, the son of Armie and Edna (nee Rabe) Rautmann. Gary was a 1960 graduate of Kiel High School and attended UW-Madison for three years. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Gary worked for Rayo-Vac and Wisconsin Oven. He was a car enthusiast and owned two Corvettes. Gary loved going to Road America and attended the Daytona 500 many times.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Kevin (Kari) Rautmann of Hartford, Christopher John (Gail) Rautmann of Everett, WA and Kari Sue (Ross) Kemppainen of Fox Point; and his grandchildren, Emily Rautmann, Allison Rautmann, August Rautmann, Krista Kemppainen and Erik Kemppainen. He is further survived by his sister, Yvonne (Lee) Braunel of Manitowoc; his brother, Rodney Rautmann; other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until the 1:00 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Private interment will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials in Gary’s name are appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Face masks or coverings are required. CDC social distancing guidelines need to be followed out of respect for everyone’s safety.
For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.