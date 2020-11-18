Gene Bruce Sickler
March 1, 1961 - Nov. 15, 2020
On November 15, 2020, Gene Bruce Sickler was called Home after succumbing to his long battle with leukemia complicated by COVID. He was 59 years old.
Gene is survived by his wife, Anke; his children, Dennis/Michele (nee Klatt) and Christopher/Allicia (nee Peters); siblings Scott Sickler of West Bend and Judy Gokey of Wauwatosa; and grandchildren Conner, Liam, Darren and Carson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne J. and Ruth Sickler (nee Damashun).
Gene was born on March 1, 1961, in West Bend. He graduated from Eagle River High School in 1980. Gene married Anke Stoessinger on December 16, 1982, after meeting in Germany while Gene was stationed at the Ray Barracks in Friedberg with the U.S. Army. After leaving the Army, Gene worked as a Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department correctional officer and volunteer firefighter for the City of Oconomowoc. Gene found his true calling as a sales services representative at Cintas in Menomonee Falls. While at Cintas, Gene was recognized routinely as a top performer in his sales region.
While Gene was a top performer in his occupation, his true passion was hunting and fishing. Whether it was fishing trips on Lake Michigan with his brother, or the countless trips on Okauchee Lake or Lake Beulah showing his friends, sons and grandchildren how to fish. Being in his boat on the weekend was a staple for Gene during the summer. In the fall and winter, he was often found archery hunting in his favorite hunting spot, often very successful.
He was especially proud that he could be with his grandchildren Darren and Connor when they shot their first deer from a blind on Gene’s friend Sean’s land, which they have hunted for years. In addition, he always made sure that his grandchildren were well manicured and fed.
In the past several years, Gene and Anke loved to travel the U.S., visiting various parts of the Alabama, Florida coasts and Lake of the Ozarks. Gene was a kind and gentle man who wouldn’t think twice to help people, but didn’t care for painting.
Gene’s family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors working in the ICU at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. Gene’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Gene’s oncologist Dr. Wassenaar, Oconomowoc Memorial ICU doctors Wack and KK. And a final heart felt gratitude of thanks to nurse Wendy D., RN who treated Gene with so much care and compassion in his final hours.
A memorial service for Gene is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. November 20, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home in Oconomowoc, with a service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family.