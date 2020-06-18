George Both
George Both, “The Baron,” peacefully passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. George was born in Lodz, Poland. After WWII, his family went back to Munich, Germany. George left Germany and came to the United States in 1951 on a job contract in Waukesha. He was married to his loving wife of 65 years, Angela C. Both. George worked at Amron Corporation in Waukesha for 32 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening and hunting. He also was an avid Badger, Packer and Brewer fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Angela; father Otto; mother Gertrude; stepfather Kurt Graupner; brothers-in-law Gunther Korneck, Egon Lehmann and Joseph Ferrara Sr.
George is survived by his beloved children, daughter Marylu; son Jeffrey, child Dustin; son Andrew (Jan), children Michael, Shawn, Staci, Craig and Natalie; son Christopher (Kathleen), children Alexis, Erin, Brittany and Abigail; sisters Margit Korneck, Ingrid Lehmann and Karla Sonntag; sister-in-law Evelyn Ferrara; and brother-in-law Salvatore “Ted” (Polly) Ferrara. He is also survived by his 15 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all the staff at ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice for their kind and compassionate care for George.
Due to the things happening in the world today, a private family internment ceremony will held on June 19 at St Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Williams Catholic Church, or ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.