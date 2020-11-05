OCONOMOWOC
George W. (Bill) Wallis
July 25, 1919 - Oct. 29, 2020
George William (Bill) Wallis, age 101, of Oconomowoc, was called home by the Lord to join his wife on Thursday, October 29. He was born the 25th day of July, 1919 in Milwaukee, the son of Ernest and Minnie (nee Grede) Wallis.
He married the former Ruth M. Meuler on October 11, 1942, at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc.
George is survived by his children: Kathy (Steve) Mork of North Mankato, MN; Karen (Gregory) Darga of Colgate, and Mary (Michael) Engel of Ixonia; and his grandchildren, Stephanie (Brian) Smook, Geoffrey Mork, Kristin Darga, Kaitlyn (Jared) Kurth, Matthew Engel, and Molly (Ian) Radix; also, his great-grandchildren, Braeden Smook and Ashley Smook; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; his sister, Marjory Braudt; brother, Frederick; and his parents.
A very active member of Dr. Martin Luther Church, he served on the church council several times and various committees during his life, as well as teaching Sunday school there. A member of Masonic Lodge for 74 years, served honorably in the U.S. Army Air Corps from February 1941 until November 1945.
A celebration of George’s Life was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, at Dr. Martin Luther Church, 325 S. Main St., Oconomowoc, with Pastor Stephen Samuelson presiding. A visitation was held from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther Church. Burial was held privately at Glenview Memorial Gardens with military rites accorded.
Memorial donations can be directed to Dr. Martin Luther Church, Oconomowoc.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home, Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.