DELAFIELD
Gerald C. Voss
March 22, 1940 — June 23, 2020
On June 23, 2020, Jerry passed from this life at age 80, following a challenging illness. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Pam; two sons, Derek Voss, Brian (Beth) Voss; cherished granddaughter, Zoe; brothers, Tom (Rae) Voss, Richard (Marcia) Voss; and sister, Laura Voss. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jennifer Kraemer (Bill), many beloved nieces and nephews, beloved friend/brother Charles Warren and friends far and wide.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Gladys Voss; in-laws Doc and Evelyn Nolting; and his nephew Greg.
After graduating from Milwaukee Lutheran High School, Jerry served his country for four years in the United States Air Force. Then following graduation as trooper #381 from the State Patrol Academy, he served as a proud member of the Wisconsin State Patrol for 28 years, retiring in 1990 to enjoy many postcareer endeavors.
Jerry loved good food, good wine and stories with family and friends, and he found those wherever he went. Whether he and Pam were “up nort” on White Sand Lake, or Lake Kawaguesaga, visiting Derek and Brian in Seattle or on one of their many cruises, he always came back with tales about new sites seen, a new favorite wine, and a new interesting acquaintance.
Most of all, Jerry loved to stay busy, and used his amazing fix-it skills for the benefit of neighbors, family and even on occasion, strangers who became friends. He never met a project he wouldn't tackle and his list of to-dos was endless, which pleased him greatly.
Jerry was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and friend, and will be remembered fondly as generous, kind hearted, strong willed and FUN.
Rest in peace, Jerry, after a life well lived. You will be missed by all who knew and loved you.
From his Sergeant Warren: “206 to squad #252 ... 10-42”... Ending tour of duty.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the caring staff at Aurora Cancer Center, and to Dr. Malini Mahta for sharing her medical knowledge, life wisdom, and friendship over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry’s name to WSP Trooper Association Benevolent Fund (1-877-894-8777).
Private family services will be held. A celebration of life will be announced for a later date.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. Fore more information, visit www.krausefuneralhome.com or call 262-432-8300.