Gerald E. Falkner
Gerald E. Falkner, age 84, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Oconomowoc. He was born December 13, 1935, to Gerald and Loretta Falkner in Milwaukee. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his children, Jill (Mike) Farina, Jeri (Larry Hall) Brannon, Jeanne (Roy) Pikus and Matt (Sandy) Falkner; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles. Jerry was a retired detective from the Milwaukee Police Department. He was a member of the German Club. Jerry and Mary lived in Fort Meyers for many winters. His one vice was golfing.
A private graveside service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.