WAUKESHA
Gerald (Jerry) T. Long
Sept. 20, 1935 — Oct. 21, 2020
Gerald (Jerry) T. Long, 85 years old and lifelong resident of Waukesha, was born to eternal life on October 21, 2020. He was born in Waukesha on September 20, 1935, to Edward and Lauretta Long. He graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1955. Gerald proceeded to marry his high school sweetheart, Carolyn (Key) Long, on September 22, 1956, at Grace Lutheran Church in Waukesha. Jerry was a retired carpenter and member of Carpenter’s Local 344. He was a devoted husband and father.
Jerry is survived by his children Michael (Gina) Long of Elkhorn, James Long of Waukesha, Susan and James Fabian of Clarksville, TN, and Thomas (Lynn) Long of Vernon. Jerry is also survived by his loving grandchildren Katie Rush, Adam (Angela) Long, Josephine (Steve) Johnson, Bradley Farrell, Kathryn Farrell, Zachary Long, Jacob Fabian, Rachel Long and Calista Howard; also survived by his precious great-grandchildren Jameson, Theodore (Teddy), Hazel, Remington and Kora. He is further survived by his sister June Miller, brother Ron (Bonnie) Long and sister-in-law Bernice Long, and many more family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn; parents, Edward and Lauretta; mother- and father-in-law George and Carrie Key; brother Robert (Peggy) Long, brother William Long, Richard (Mary) Long, Kenneth Long; brother-in-law Casey Miller and brother-in-law William Key.
Funeral services will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha (corner of highways J & JJ, four blocks south of I-94), on Monday, October 26, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., with service at 7:00 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, followed with procession for burial to Prairie Home Cemetery with military honors at graveside. Gerald will be laid to rest in his favorite Packers gear so feel free to come casual and wear your favorite Packers gear as well.
