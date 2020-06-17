BELOIT
Gerald R. Griffith
March 26, 1932 — June 12, 2020
Gerald R. Griffith, 88 years, of Beloit, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit. Gerald was born on March 26, 1932, in Waukesha, son of the late Ray and Victoria Griffith.
He married Barbara Johnson in July of 1979 in Brookfield.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Barbara; stepsons Russ (Betsy) Perkins and the late Wayne (Rhonda) Perkins; sister Roberta Herman; sister-in-law Carol (LaVerne) Olson; and brother- in-law Larry (Betty) Johnson. He is also survived by grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; sisters-in-law Nancy Waldon and Judy Taylor; and his brothers-in-law Clyde Waldon and Claude Herman.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery at 2 p.m. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, 262-248-2320, is proudly serving the Griffith family.