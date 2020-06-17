Gerald R. Panawash
April 4, 1940 — June 14, 2020
Gerald R. Panawash, age 80, died peacefully at sunrise, at 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his residence. Jerry was the youngest son of Charles and Sophie (Hamp) Panawash, born on April 4, 1940, in Waukesha. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Panawash, Carol (Chester) Johnson and Jacque (Ray) Hill; brothers, Donald and Edward; and his parents, Charles and Sophie.
Jerry attended Trinity Lutheran School, Barstow Street School and graduated from South Campus in 1958. After a fun summer with many friends including Jim and Jerry Lee Boettcher, he joined the Navy for four years. He traveled much of the South Seas on the destroyer USS Hanson. He returned home in the fall of 1962. He began his career driving truck for A& A Trucking in Waukesha. He also worked for Godfrey/Fleming Co. and retired in 1998 after 35 years in the union.
In the spring of 1963, he received a phone call from an old friend from Pewaukee, Karen Buerosse. He said that he had a date that night, but asked her out on a date the next night. The rest is history as they were married in October that year at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha. They were married for 57 fun-filled years and have two wonderful children, David of Hartland and Katy (Steven) Panozzo of Ashippun. They have also been blessed with two beautiful granddaughters, Isabella and Phoebe Panozzo. Further surviving Jerry are his many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerry was a man of his word. He was patient, loving and thoughtful of others. He had a knack for fixing things, he took pride in his home, his family and he never missed an opportunity for adventures and fishing. He loved the Lake Tomahawk area and the time spent at the cabin. He also enjoyed playing the slots and eating at his favorite restaurants. Jerry will be missed by his family and friends and especially his friend, Ken Zettelmeier.
Because of the current pandemic virus, there will be no formal services for Jerry at this time. The family will be having a private Celebration of Life. His remains will be buried at Genesee Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Jerry’s name may be directed to the Cancer Research Center at the University of Madison Hospital.
