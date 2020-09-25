WEST BEND
Gerald W. (Jerry) Ruetten
Gerald W. (Jerry) Ruetten, 79, passed away on September 22, 2020, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital-West Bend. Jerry was born in Sparta in 1940. His parents, Frederick H. Ruetten and Leona (Von-Ruden) Ruetten moved the family to Waukesha in 1952.
Jerry graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1959. He attended one year of college at UW-Madison and one year at Marquette University. He then completed an IBEW apprenticeship program in the Milwaukee area. Jerry had been living in West Bend for the past 25 years.
In the past, Jerry enjoyed fishing in Canada, golfing, and following the Packers. He has always been an avid reader and the library was a favorite spot. Spending time with Tom was another favorite past time.
Jerry is survived by five siblings, Alan (Sandra deceased) Ruetten, Robert (Mary Jo deceased; Gayle) Ruetten, Catherine (Dave) Resheske, Joan (Dennis) Kasian, and Thomas (Chris) Ruetten), as well as numerous family and friends.
A private burial will be held. Future plans for a celebration of Jerry’s life are yet to be determined.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit online at www.phillipfuneralhome.com.