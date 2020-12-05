SARASOTA, FLA.
Geraldine Dansby Piper
Dec. 2, 1924 — Nov. 21, 2020
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Geraldine Dansby Piper, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, to all whose lives she touched. She passed away comfortably and quietly on November 21, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She had been a resident of Venice, Florida prior to moving to Sarasota with her husband, Bob. Jere was born in Corsicana, Texas, on December 2, 1924. She married Robert Piper in Deerfield, Illinois, in a lovely backyard ceremony, and they shared over 60 years together before Bob passed away in 2009. Over the years they lived in Lewistown, PA, Waukesha, Norman, OK, Venice, FL, and Sarasota, FL.
Jere had a huge heart. She adopted all three of her children, and treasured being a mother and raising her family.
She loved volunteering with her church and various organizations throughout the years. She also loved to cook, travel, and needlepoint. She played a mean game of bridge, and enjoyed entertaining friends and family in her home. She was quite the host, and loved the opportunity to gather with those she loved. She was a strong and quiet spirit, but the absolute glue and matriarch of her family. She will be immensely missed.
Mrs. Piper was predeceased by her husband, Robert “Bob” Piper. Survivors include her three children, daughter Peggy Schenk (OK), sons Robert Jr. (TX), ’Ned’ Charles IV (TX); and four grandchildren, Sarah Lott, (OK) Timothy Schenk (OK) LeeAnn Hopkins (TX) Jared Piper (TX); and seven great-grandchildren.
