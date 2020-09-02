Geraldine R. Maass (nee Panawash)
Geraldine R. Maass (nee Panawash) found peace Friday, August 28, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur for 60 years. Loving mom of Laurie (Gary) Weaver, Tamara (Dan) Heier, Annette (Michael) Henning and Stefanie McElderry. Proud grandma of 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her daughter Denise Kurth.
Private family graveside services will be held.
In lieu flowers, memorials appreciated to Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County or American Breast Cancer Foundation.