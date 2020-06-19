KALISPELL, Mont.
Gertrude Martha (Thomas) Vogt
Oct. 3, 1937 - June 15, 2020
Gertrude Martha (Thomas) Vogt was born October 3, 1937, and passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Kalispell, Mont.
Gert raised and is survived by her three sons, Brian Vogt of Kalispell, Mont., Glen Vogt of Bigfork, Mont., and Neal Vogt of Pewaukee. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and three great- grandchildren, who she thoroughly loved and spent her vacation time visiting in Wisconsin, Arizona and Montana.
Gert was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Anna Thomas, and her siblings Anna Beske, Bertha Gretenhardt, Carl Thomas and Daniel Thomas.
As a child, Gert grew up in Waukesha, where her family owned a grocery store and they lived behind the shop. She graduated from Waukesha High School in 1955 and soon after became an expert insurance and medical transcriber working for Fireman’s Fund in Milwaukee, and then at Montana Human Resources in Kalispell. Gert was a long time and dedicated member of the United Church of Christ in Kalispell.
Gert was best known for three things: her love of sweets and anything chocolate and sharing them with family and co-workers; second, she was an avid knitter and all her family received her colorful pieces including cozy afghans; and third was certainly her spiffy attire and large array of colorful jewelry. Notably she will be remembered for her gentle demeanor, quiet nature and laughing blue eyes.
Family will celebrate her life with a gathering in Montana in October 2020.