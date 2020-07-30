Gilbert William Schroedl
Oct. 4, 1928 — July 28, 2020
Gilbert William Schroedl died July 28, 2020, of complications due to cerebral vascular atrophy. He was born October 4, 1928, in Waukesha, to parents Gilbert G. Schroedl and Elizabeth L. (Reese) Schroedl.
Gib, as he preferred to be called, graduated from Waukesha High School in 1946 and served in the Army from 1946 to 1948, telling a small untruth so that he could enlist prior to turning 18. During those years, he corresponded with a cute girl by the name of Betty Jane who he met in high school, who later became his wife. He and Betty married June 22, 1949, and settled in Waukesha. Gib worked as an electrician for 39 years, eventually starting his own business, Current Electric. He was a member of the IBEW and the NEBF. Upon retirement in 1991, they moved to Friendship where they had built their retirement home. They lived there until moving to Nekoosa Retirement Community in December of 2018. Gib liked to hunt, fish and do woodworking. He was very handy and creative and could fix almost anything or would give it his best shot. His daughter, Linda, proudly displays shelves, benches and other handcrafted items in her home. Gib and Betty were vendors at many craft shows through out the area and back in Waukesha. Some favorite trips were to the casinos and to Canada for the “big ones.” He enjoyed playing cards, euchre was a favorite, and Royal Rummy and family get togethers.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter Linda Janiak and her husband, Matt; son Scott; sister Evelyn (Paul) Vrakas; brother Cleve Crossman; stepsister Marlene Brummer; grandchildren Cari (Rob) Giesen, Jeremy (Jennifer) Janiak, Amanda (Zach) Barrett, Patrick (Bettina) Schroedl, Jennifer Blake and Christine Schroedl; 12 great grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, other family and friends, including special friend who was like a son, Dan Redlin of Friendship.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Jason.
A special thank you to the wonderful caring staff at Nekoosa Retirement Community. You provided the best care during a challenging time.
Per Gib's wishes, there will be no service. He was a strong (Betty prefers to say stubborn) German who we will all miss. Rest in Peace, Dad. You are free to fly.
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home of Nekoosa, 715-886-3161, is serving the family.